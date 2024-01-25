Zanesville West Muskingum dominated Coshocton 59-10 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 24.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 31-0 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Zanesville West Muskingum steamrolled to a 56-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins managed an 8-3 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton faced off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Coshocton took on Zanesville Maysville on Jan. 20 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.