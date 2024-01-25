West Chester Lakota West posted a narrow 47-39 win over Cincinnati Oak Hills for an Ohio girls basketball victory at West Chester Lakota West High on Jan. 24.

Last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Oak Hills played in a 54-25 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 13, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Toledo Central Catholic and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Harrison on Jan. 20 at Harrison High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.