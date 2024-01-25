Woodsfield Monroe Central collected a solid win over Steubenville Catholic Central in a 59-45 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 24.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 15-8 advantage over Steubenville Catholic Central through the first quarter.

The Crusaders drew within 31-25 at halftime.

Woodsfield Monroe Central moved to a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-12 edge.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Steubenville Catholic Central played in a 56-21 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Jan. 18 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

