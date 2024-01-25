New Concord John Glenn dominated Byesville Meadowbrook 58-27 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 24.

New Concord John Glenn jumped in front of Byesville Meadowbrook 19-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Colts bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 25-18.

New Concord John Glenn charged to a 41-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Muskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-2 edge.

Last season, Byesville Meadowbrook and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, New Concord John Glenn faced off against New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Thornville Sheridan on Jan. 20 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.