Uniontown Green’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from North Canton Hoover 38-17 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Uniontown Green opened with an 8-4 advantage over North Canton Hoover through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a towering 21-5 gap over the Vikings at the half.

Uniontown Green thundered to a 33-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vikings’ 8-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Uniontown Green and North Canton Hoover played in a 43-30 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover took on Massillon Jackson on Jan. 20 at Massillon Jackson High School.

