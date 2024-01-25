Matamoras Frontier pushed past Stewart Federal Hocking for a 42-28 win in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 24.

Matamoras Frontier jumped in front of Stewart Federal Hocking 14-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 21-13 halftime margin at the Lancers’ expense.

Matamoras Frontier moved to a 31-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Reedsville Eastern and Matamoras Frontier took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Jan. 17 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

