OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 24, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Andover Pymatuning Valley tops Cortland Maplewood

Andover Pymatuning Valley rolled past Cortland Maplewood for a comfortable 78-47 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Cortland Maplewood faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Windham and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Vienna Mathews on Jan. 12 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Canton Central Catholic secures a win over Warren Kennedy

Canton Central Catholic notched a win against Warren Kennedy 70-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton Central Catholic High on Jan. 24.

Last season, Warren Kennedy and Canton Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Hartville Lake Center and Warren Kennedy took on Ravenna Southeast on Jan. 12 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Chesterland West Geauga overcomes Pepper Pike Orange

Chesterland West Geauga knocked off Pepper Pike Orange 70-55 on Jan. 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Chesterland West Geauga an 18-11 lead over Pepper Pike Orange.

The Wolverines opened an enormous 35-20 gap over the Lions at the half.

Chesterland West Geauga steamrolled to a 57-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions narrowed the gap 21-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Pepper Pike Orange and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Pepper Pike Orange faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Chesterland West Geauga took on Chagrin Falls on Jan. 12 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Circleville overcomes Hillsboro

Circleville knocked off Hillsboro 56-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Hillsboro faced off against Piketon and Circleville took on Chillicothe Unioto on Jan. 18 at Circleville High School.

Cleveland Benedictine posts win at Cleveland Hay’s expense

Cleveland Benedictine handed Cleveland Hay a tough 54-42 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Columbus Hamilton Township earns stressful win over Galloway Westland

Columbus Hamilton Township posted a narrow 66-64 win over Galloway Westland for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Galloway Westland took on Grove City on Jan. 19 at Galloway Westland High School.

Dublin Coffman survives for narrow win over Powell Liberty

Dublin Coffman posted a narrow 59-57 win over Powell Liberty in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last time Powell Liberty and Dublin Coffman played in a 35-33 game on March 1, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Powell Liberty faced off against Pittsburgh Imani Christian and Dublin Coffman took on Upper Arlington on Jan. 12 at Upper Arlington High School.

Fairport Harbor Fairport defeats Warren Lordstown

Fairport Harbor Fairport raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 85-53 win over Warren Lordstown in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Fairport Harbor Fairport and Warren Lordstown faced off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Warren Lordstown faced off against Kinsman Badger and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 12 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Fredericktown earns solid win over Howard East Knox

Fredericktown eventually beat Howard East Knox 61-51 on Jan. 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Fredericktown faced off against Centerburg and Howard East Knox took on Danville on Jan. 17 at Danville High School.

Galion Northmor delivers statement win over Mt. Gilead

Galion Northmor scored early and often to roll over Mt. Gilead 72-40 at Galion Northmor High on Jan. 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Galion Northmor faced off against Fredericktown and Mt Gilead took on Cardington-Lincoln on Jan. 17 at Cardington High School.

Geneva records thin win against Ashtabula Edgewood

Geneva topped Ashtabula Edgewood 65-59 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Geneva faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Geneva faced off against Jefferson and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Conneaut on Jan. 16 at Conneaut High School.

Ironton Rock Hill earns stressful win over Gallipolis Gallia

Ironton Rock Hill topped Gallipolis Gallia 42-40 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Ironton Rock Hill High on Jan. 24.

Last time Gallipolis Gallia and Ironton Rock Hill played in a 52-45 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Chesapeake and Gallipolis Gallia took on Point Pleasant on Jan. 17 at Point Pleasant High School.

Lima Perry earns stressful win over Dola Hardin Northern

Lima Perry topped Dola Hardin Northern 50-49 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Lima Perry took on North Baltimore on Jan. 19 at North Baltimore High School.

Mogadore Field secures a win over Ravenna

Mogadore Field pushed past Ravenna for a 63-50 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 24.

Last season, Ravenna and Mogadore Field faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

Recently on Jan. 17, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Springfield in a basketball game.

Oak Hill claims victory against Ironton St. Joseph

Oak Hill notched a win against Ironton St. Joseph 56-46 on Jan. 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Ironton St. Joseph, as it began with a 21-8 edge over Oak Hill through the end of the first quarter.

The Oaks and the Flyers dueled to a draw at 25-25 with the third quarter looming.

Oak Hill jumped in front of Ironton St. Joseph 40-35 going into the final quarter.

The Oaks held on with a 16-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Oak Hill faced off against Latham Western and Ironton St Joseph took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Jan. 12 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

St. Clairsville rides to cruise-control win over Cambridge

St. Clairsville rolled past Cambridge for a comfortable 84-58 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 24.

Last season, St Clairsville and Cambridge faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at St. Clairsville Saint Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, St Clairsville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Cambridge took on Belmont Union on Jan. 16 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Tiffin Calvert claims tight victory against Norwalk St. Paul

Tiffin Calvert topped Norwalk St. Paul 48-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Recently on Jan. 19, Tiffin Calvert squared off with Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in a basketball game.

Wellsburg Brooke edges past Steubenville in tough test

Wellsburg Brooke finally found a way to top Steubenville 65-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Wellsburg Brooke and Steubenville faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Steubenville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Steubenville faced off against Carrollton and Wellsburg Brooke took on Richmond Edison on Jan. 11 at Wellsburg Brooke High School.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne darts by Sagamore Hills Lawrence

Willoughby Andrews Osborne unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sagamore Hills Lawrence 70-45 Wednesday at Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy on Jan. 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Willoughby Andrews Osborne faced off against Kirtland.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.