Cedarville outlasted South Charleston Southeastern 70-69 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23. in an extra time thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Cedarville opened with a 19-12 advantage over South Charleston Southeastern through the first quarter.

The Trojans showed their spirit while rallying to within 33-27 at halftime.

South Charleston Southeastern moved ahead of Cedarville 38-37 to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Trojans locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Cedarville and South Charleston Southeastern locked in a 60-60 stalemate.

The Indians got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-9 edge.

Last time Cedarville and South Charleston Southeastern played in a 59-47 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

Recently on Jan. 12, Cedarville squared off with Milford Center Fairbanks in a basketball game.

