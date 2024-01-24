Dayton Marshall posted a narrow 60-58 win over Franklin Middletown Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Dayton Marshall a 22-13 lead over Franklin Middletown Christian.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 29-28 lead over the Cougars heading into the second quarter.

Dayton Marshall broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-43 lead over Franklin Middletown Christian.

The Cougars and the Eagles each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 13, Dayton Marshall squared off with Springfield in a basketball game.

