Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Toledo St. Ursula from start to finish for a 63-25 victory at Toledo St. Ursula Academy on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard an 8-5 lead over Toledo St. Ursula.

The Fighting Irish opened a massive 30-11 gap over the Arrows at halftime.

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard stormed to a 45-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-12 edge.

