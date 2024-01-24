West Liberty-Salem took full advantage of overtime to defeat West Jefferson 45-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

West Jefferson started on steady ground by forging a 13-12 lead over West Liberty-Salem at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers’ shooting moved in front for a 22-17 lead over the Roughriders at halftime.

West Jefferson showed some mettle by fighting back to a 32-30 count in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Tigers and the Roughriders locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

West Liberty-Salem got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-4 edge.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and West Jefferson squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, West Liberty-Salem faced off against London Madison-Plains and West Jefferson took on Jamestown Greeneview on Jan. 16 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.