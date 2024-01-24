Portsmouth topped Ironton Rock Hill in a 72-66 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Portsmouth moved in front of Ironton Rock Hill 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Redmen tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 30-26 at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Ironton Rock Hill got within 44-41.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Trojans and the Redmen locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

Portsmouth got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-9 edge.

Last season, Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Portsmouth faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Ironton Rock Hill took on Chesapeake on Jan. 12 at Chesapeake High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.