An early dose of momentum helped St. Clairsville to an 88-45 runaway past Bellaire for an Ohio boys basketball victory at St. Clairsville High on Jan. 23.

Last season, St Clairsville and Bellaire squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, St Clairsville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Bellaire took on Martins Ferry on Jan. 17 at Martins Ferry High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.