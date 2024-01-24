West Chester Lakota West posted a narrow 65-57 win over Cincinnati Princeton for an Ohio boys basketball victory at West Chester Lakota West High on Jan. 23.

West Chester Lakota West opened with a 15-13 advantage over Cincinnati Princeton through the first quarter.

The Firebirds fought to a 30-27 half margin at the Vikings’ expense.

West Chester Lakota West darted to a 51-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Princeton took on Georgetown Great Crossing on Jan. 14 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

