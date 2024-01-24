Lewistown Indian Lake posted a narrow 54-53 win over Urbana on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Urbana squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Urbana took on Dayton Oakwood on Jan. 13 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

