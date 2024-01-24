McConnelsville Morgan handed Duncan Falls Philo a tough 91-76 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

McConnelsville Morgan moved in front of Duncan Falls Philo 27-21 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 51-37 half margin at the Electrics’ expense.

McConnelsville Morgan thundered to a 71-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Electrics enjoyed a 27-20 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Jan. 17, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Duncan Falls Philo took on Warsaw River View on Jan. 12 at Warsaw River View High School.

