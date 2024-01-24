New Concord John Glenn notched a win against Zanesville West Muskingum 58-45 on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

New Concord John Glenn jumped in front of Zanesville West Muskingum 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Muskies registered a 37-19 advantage at intermission over the Tornadoes.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Little Muskies enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tornadoes’ 15-10 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and New Concord John Glenn took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Jan. 16 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

