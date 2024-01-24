Franklin posted a narrow 61-52 win over Bellbrook on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Franklin darted in front of Bellbrook 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense moved in front for a 31-22 lead over the Golden Eagles at the half.

Franklin darted to a 52-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles enjoyed a 13-9 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last time Bellbrook and Franklin played in a 79-66 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bellbrook faced off against Hamilton Ross and Franklin took on Carlisle on Jan. 16 at Carlisle High School.

