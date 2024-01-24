Delaware finally found a way to top Westerville North 72-66 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Delaware an 18-8 lead over Westerville North.

The Warriors trimmed the margin to make it 32-28 at the intermission.

Delaware jumped to a 52-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors closed the lead with a 21-20 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville North and Delaware faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Westerville North faced off against Dublin Scioto and Delaware took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Jan. 16 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.