Mansfield knocked off Mt. Vernon 62-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Mansfield opened with a 19-7 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Tygers’ offense pulled in front for a 29-14 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Mansfield stormed to a 44-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tygers held on with an 18-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Mansfield and Mt Vernon squared off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Mt Vernon faced off against New Philadelphia.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.