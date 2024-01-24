McArthur Vinton County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bidwell River Valley 80-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave McArthur Vinton County a 23-6 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Vikings opened a massive 36-18 gap over the Raiders at the half.

McArthur Vinton County thundered to a 56-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-16 edge.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Bidwell River Valley faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Wellston and Bidwell River Valley took on Glouster Trimble on Jan. 13 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

