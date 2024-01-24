Dresden Tri-Valley eventually beat Coshocton 65-54 at Coshocton High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 15-10 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.

The Scotties fought to a 25-20 half margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Coshocton showed its spirit while rallying to within 43-39 in the third quarter.

The Scotties held on with a 22-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Coshocton faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Thornville Sheridan on Jan. 12 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

