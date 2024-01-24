Steubenville overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 54-39 win against Wintersville Indian Creek in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Wintersville Indian Creek showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Steubenville as the first quarter ended.

The Big Red kept a 29-19 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Steubenville darted to a 41-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Red held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Steubenville and Wintersville Indian Creek faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against St Clairsville and Steubenville took on Carrollton on Jan. 16 at Carrollton High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.