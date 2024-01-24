Zanesville Maysville notched a win against New Lexington 67-57 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Zanesville Maysville opened with a 15-11 advantage over New Lexington through the first quarter.

New Lexington didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 32-31 at the half.

Zanesville Maysville moved to a 52-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

New Lexington enjoyed an 18-15 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and New Lexington squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, New Lexington faced off against KIPP Columbus and Zanesville Maysville took on Johnstown Northridge on Jan. 15 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.