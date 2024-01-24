It was a tough night for Springfield which was overmatched by Kettering Fairmont in this 59-37 verdict.

Kettering Fairmont charged in front of Springfield 19-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Firebirds fought to a 34-13 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Springfield didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 45-28 in the third quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-9 edge.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Springfield squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Springfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Springfield took on Dayton Marshall on Jan. 13 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.