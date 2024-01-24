Archbold pushed past Defiance for a 54-43 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Defiance showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-15 advantage over Archbold as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Streaks kept a 32-24 half margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Archbold darted to a 45-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Defiance and Archbold faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Defiance faced off against Wauseon and Archbold took on Hicksville on Jan. 13 at Hicksville High School.

