Canton Central Catholic notched a win against Warren Kennedy 70-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton Central Catholic High on Jan. 24.

Last season, Warren Kennedy and Canton Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Hartville Lake Center and Warren Kennedy took on Ravenna Southeast on Jan. 12 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.