Warren Kennedy rolled past Rootstown for a comfortable 88-42 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Warren Kennedy jumped in front of Rootstown 23-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 55-26 lead over the Rovers at the half.

Warren Kennedy pulled to a 76-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warren Kennedy and Rootstown faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Rootstown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Warren Kennedy faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Rootstown took on Middlefield Cardinal on Jan. 16 at Rootstown High School.

