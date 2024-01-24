Parma Padua posted a narrow 58-49 win over Gates Mills Gilmour during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Parma Padua a 20-7 lead over Gates Mills Gilmour.

The Bruins opened a slim 33-20 gap over the Lancers at the half.

Gates Mills Gilmour stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-34.

The Lancers rallied with a 15-12 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bruins prevailed.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Parma Padua squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Recently on Jan. 16, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Garfield Heights Trinity in a basketball game.

