Magnolia Sandy Valley outlasted Sugarcreek Garaway 45-42 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. in an extra time thriller at Magnolia Sandy Valley High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sugarcreek Garaway, as it began with a 9-5 edge over Magnolia Sandy Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Pirates controlled the pace, taking a 26-19 lead into intermission.

Sugarcreek Garaway had a 32-28 edge on Magnolia Sandy Valley at the beginning of the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Pirates locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Magnolia Sandy Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway locked in a 39-39 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the second overtime period, with the Cardinals and the Pirates locked in a 41-41 stalemate.

Magnolia Sandy Valley held on with a 4-1 scoring edge in the third overtime period.

Last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway played in a 61-57 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Alliance Marlington and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Berlin Hiland on Jan. 19 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.