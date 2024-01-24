It was a tough night for Sebring which was overmatched by North Jackson Jackson-Milton in this 59-30 verdict.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton jumped in front of Sebring 20-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Jays fought to a 38-22 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton pulled to a 42-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-7 edge.

Last time Sebring and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 39-26 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Sebring faced off against Atwater Waterloo and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Mineral Ridge on Jan. 16 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.