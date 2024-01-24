Brice New Hope Christian pushed past Baltimore Liberty Union for a 60-45 win on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Brice New Hope Christian moved in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 22-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 31-26.

Brice New Hope Christian moved to a 40-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Statesmen held on with a 20-19 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Brice New Hope Christian faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Brice New Hope Christian faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Jan. 16 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

