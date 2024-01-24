Beachwood notched a win against Kirtland 70-54 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Beachwood High on Jan. 23.

Beachwood opened with an 18-12 advantage over Kirtland through the first quarter.

The Bison registered a 32-20 advantage at half over the Hornets.

Beachwood jumped to a 50-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bison held on with a 20-19 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Beachwood faced off against Eastlake North and Kirtland took on Burton Berkshire on Jan. 19 at Kirtland High School.

