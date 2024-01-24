Youngstown Chaney left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Youngstown Urban Scholars from start to finish for an 80-28 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Youngstown Chaney High on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Youngstown East and Youngstown Urban Scholars took on East Palestine on Jan. 16 at East Palestine High School.

