Chesterland West Geauga knocked off Pepper Pike Orange 70-55 on Jan. 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Chesterland West Geauga an 18-11 lead over Pepper Pike Orange.

The Wolverines opened an enormous 35-20 gap over the Lions at the half.

Chesterland West Geauga steamrolled to a 57-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions narrowed the gap 21-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Pepper Pike Orange and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Pepper Pike Orange faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Chesterland West Geauga took on Chagrin Falls on Jan. 12 at Chagrin Falls High School.

