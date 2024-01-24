McDermott Northwest posted a narrow 66-57 win over Beaver Eastern during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with McDermott Northwest and Beaver Eastern settling for a 11-11 first-quarter knot.

The Mohawks fought to a 33-25 half margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Beaver Eastern stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-40.

The Mohawks held on with a 20-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and McDermott Northwest faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Beaver Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and McDermott Northwest took on Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Jan. 12 at McDermott Northwest High School.

