Mason Wahama unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Reedsville Eastern 67-41 Tuesday for a West Virginia boys basketball victory at Mason Wahama High on Jan. 23.

Last season, Mason Wahama and Reedsville Eastern faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Mason Wahama High School.

Recently on Jan. 12, Reedsville Eastern squared off with Racine Southern in a basketball game.

