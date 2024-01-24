Kettering Alter handed Dayton Chaminade Julienne a tough 46-36 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 24.

Tough to find an edge early, Kettering Alter and Dayton Chaminade Julienne fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a narrow 22-14 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Kettering Alter jumped to a 37-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dayton Chaminade Julienne faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit.

