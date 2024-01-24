Cincinnati Princeton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Sycamore 62-31 Wednesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Fairfield and Cincinnati Princeton took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Jan. 19 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

