Conneaut eventually beat Painesville Harvey 56-45 at Painesville Harvey High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Painesville Harvey started on steady ground by forging a 4-3 lead over Conneaut at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 20-17 halftime margin at the Red Raiders’ expense.

Conneaut jumped to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-16 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Painesville Riverside and Conneaut took on Ashtabula St John on Jan. 17 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

