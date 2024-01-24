Chesterland West Geauga finally found a way to top Gates Mills Hawken 41-33 at Gates Mills Hawken High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 24-17 intermission margin at the Hawks’ expense.

Chesterland West Geauga jumped to a 39-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks closed the lead with a 9-2 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chesterland West Geauga played in a 61-57 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 20, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Willoughby Andrews Osborne in a basketball game.

