Carey topped Kenton 52-45 in a tough tilt on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Kenton started on steady ground by forging a 15-11 lead over Carey at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 30-23 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Carey darted to a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Carey and Kenton squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Kenton faced off against Defiance and Carey took on Sycamore Mohawk on Jan. 13 at Carey High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.