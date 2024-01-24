Cardington-Lincoln handed Howard East Knox a tough 58-45 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 15-13 lead over Howard East Knox.

The Pirates registered a 33-22 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Cardington-Lincoln moved to a 45-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-12 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.