A swift early pace pushed Convoy Crestview past Van Wert Tuesday 71-15 at Convoy Crestview High on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Van Wert squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Convoy Crestview faced off against Harrod Allen East and Van Wert took on St Marys on Jan. 18 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

