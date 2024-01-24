Edgerton topped Stryker in a 39-33 overtime thriller in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Edgerton moved in front of Stryker 6-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 14-10 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Stryker took the lead 19-18 to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs and the Panthers locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

Edgerton got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-3 edge.

Last time Stryker and Edgerton played in a 57-48 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Edgerton faced off against Paulding and Stryker took on Montpelier on Jan. 18 at Stryker High School.

