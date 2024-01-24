St. Marys finally found a way to top Maria Stein Marion Local 48-45 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at St. Marys Memorial High on Jan. 23.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St Marys faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, St Marys faced off against Van Wert and Maria Stein Marion Local took on New Bremen on Jan. 18 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.