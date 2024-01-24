Delaware finally found a way to top Westerville North 72-66 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Delaware opened with an 18-8 advantage over Westerville North through the first quarter.

The Warriors didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 32-28 at the intermission.

Delaware moved to a 52-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pacers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors’ 21-20 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Delaware and Westerville North played in a 59-47 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Westerville North faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Delaware took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Jan. 16 at Delaware Hayes High School.

