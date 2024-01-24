Lewis Center Olentangy recorded a big victory over Delaware Berlin 80-51 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy and Delaware Berlin squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Delaware Berlin faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Chillicothe Unioto on Jan. 15 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.