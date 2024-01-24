Columbus Centennial rolled past Columbus Whetstone for a comfortable 63-12 victory on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Centennial squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbus Centennial High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Mifflin and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Northland on Jan. 12 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

