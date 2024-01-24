West Chester Lakota West posted a narrow 56-48 win over Cincinnati Princeton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Toledo Central Catholic and Cincinnati Princeton took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Jan. 19 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.